WATCH: Matt James reveals he’s ‘Never been in love’ in exclusive ‘The Bachelor’ trailer

There's a new Bachelor in town and "What A Man" he is!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The countdown to Season 25 of The Bachelor is on! The franchise’s new lead, Matt James, will start handing out roses to the lucky ladies beginning Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.! Following Tuesday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette” starring Tayshia Adams, ABC gave Bachelor Nation a glimpse of Matt’s upcoming journey through an exclusive trailer. Watch below!

First look at Matt’s season:

From the start, some of the women are literally falling for Matt! The Bachelor reveals that he’s never been in love, but Chris Harrison assures him that this will change over the weeks to come. This sounds great and all, but we all know that when loves stars to bud, so does the drama!

One of the women warns to viewers to be “be wary of this girl”, and another breaks down during confessionals. Of course, in true Bachelor fashion, we’re left with a cliffhanger and Chris asking Matt if he’s “really ready for this?”

There’s only one way to find out. Watch the anticipated premiere of “The Bachelor” with us on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Will you be watching? Let us know in the poll below!