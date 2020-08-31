Watch live: Luke Combs and Carly Pearce to announce 2020 CMA Awards Nominees on Tuesday, Sept. 1 on GMA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Country music fans, mark your calendars! Luke Combs and Carly Pearce are gearing up for the 54th Annual CMA Awards by announcing the list of nominees and select categories on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, during ABC’s “Good Morning America”.

The exciting news will be shared live at 8:30 a.m. from the historic stage of the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Watch it live in the video player below.

Immediately following the live broadcast, Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett will reveal the remaining CMA Awards categories in addition to the CMA Broadcast Awards finalists on CMA’s YouTube and Facebook. The stream will also be available on GoodMorningAmerica.com and GMA’s Facebook.

The 54th CMA Awards takes place this November in Nashville, TN.

Will you be watching? Vote in the poll below!