WATCH: Inside ABC’s new comedy series ‘Call Your Mother’ starring Kyra Sedgwick

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re in need of a laugh, then you’re in luck! There’s a new sitcom coming to ABC and we have a hilarious sneak peek! Here’s a first look at, “Call Your Mother”, a new comedy series premiering Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

During the series premiere entitled, “Pilot”, Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought!

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon.

“Pilot” was written by Kari Lizer and directed by Pam Fryman.