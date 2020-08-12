Watch: Family competes to win $100,000 on season finale of ‘Don’t’ Thursday night on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Don’t miss the season finale of ABC’s hit summer game show, “Don’t”, on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! During the last episode, “Don’t Quit Your Day Job”, Graham, Nathan, Leita and Reagan will attempt to win $100,000 by competing in a series of challenges!

The epic challenges include, “Don’t Embarrass Yourself,” “Don’t Make Me Turn This Car Around,” “Don’t Play with Matches,” “Don’t Drink” and “Don’t Look Back”.

Watch a sneak peek below!

This Thursday, #Dont is blowing it out with an epic season finale! Tune in at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/t7lqr72l0Q — Don’t (@Dont_ABC) August 10, 2020

What is “Don’t”?

Photo courtesy of abcanet.com

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies”), “Don’t” is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win (finally!). Contestants are allowed to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling hilarious tasks, each with the simple rule: “DON’T.”

In each episode, members of a four-person team strive to accomplish various challenges, such as “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House,” as they work together to build their bank. If they fail a challenge, they don’t earn money and suffer ridiculous consequences.

Along the way, they’ll have the choice to take risks by pushing the Don’t Push Button or taking a chance on a Don’t You Dare, You. In the end, whatever money they have left in their bank – if anything – is theirs to keep. The series is voiced by Ryan Reynolds and features hilarious, unexpected moments that break from the traditional game show format.

Produced by Banijay Studios North America, “Don’t” is executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz, Conrad Green and George Dewey. The “Don’t” format is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.