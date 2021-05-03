Watch each magical performance of American Idol’s ‘Disney Night’ and Meet the Top 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- American Idol is coming close to crowning its winner, but before one lucky contestant’s dreams come true, each aspiring Idol took the stage on Sunday night in hopes of securing America’s real-time vote. The remaining top 10 singers, which includes comeback winner Arthur Gunn, traveled to Walt Disney World for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and to prepare to sing their hearts out for “Disney Night.”

And with any round of American Idol performance, some contestants bring the magic and others lose their spark! Unfortunately, by the end of the night, only 7 Idol hopefuls remain in the competition. See all the Disney Night performances and elimination results below!

Sofia Carson opens the show with a magical cover of “A Whole New World”

It wouldn’t be Disney Night without an enchanting opening performance! American Actress and former Disney Channel Star Sofia Carson began the show with a rendition of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

Caleb Kennedy brings the spark with an electric rendition of “Real Gone” from cars

Caleb Kennedy may only be 16, but he’s got the talent of a seasoned pro! During his performance of “Real Gone” from Cars, he brought the spark and a few smiles to the stage!

Willie Spence brings the magic in “Circle of Life” performance

There’s no denying that Willie Spence has magic in his voice! Between his strong powerful vocals, and magnificent musical arrangements, Willie’s cover of “Circle of Life” made the judges, audience and his family watching from home feel alive!

Deshawn Goncalves adds a jazzy touch to this Pinocchio classic!

Deshawn Goncalves’s cover of “When You Wish Upon A Star” is one of his best performances yet! While singing this hit Pinocchio song, Deshawn begins to come out of his shell and entertain the judges, showbiz style.

Jon Batiste sings “It’s All Right” From Soul

It’s no coincidence that Jon Batiste sung “It’s All Right” from Soul. His jazz-infused performance was filled with charisma, high energy and of course, soul!

Casey Bishop performs “When She Loved Me”

Toy Story 2 may be an emotional film, but Casey Bishop’s rendition of “When She Loved Me” is a real tearjerker! Her Disney Night performance was heartfelt and breathtaking. Keep your tissues and handkerchiefs nearby!

Chayce Beckham covers “Baby Mine” from Dumbo

“Baby Mine” is a Dumbo classic and Chayce did the song justice! In a unique rendition, Chayce added a touching and sentimental twist that will give you all the feels.

Alyssa Wray sparkles and shines while singing “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”

Alyssa Wray shined during her cover of “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”–literally! During her stunning performance, not only did her dress light up, but Alyssa’s voice illuminated the entire room!

Arthur Gunn covers “Remember Me” from Coco

Arthur Gunn’s rendition of “Remember Me” is surely a performance to remember! He’s the winner of American Idol’s Comeback round and he proved that he’s here to stay!

Cassandra Coleman “Goes the Distance” with this Hercules cover

Cassandra Coleman knows how to draw the audience in! During her cover of “Go the Distance”, she pushed herself to new heights giving what Luke Bryan called her “most solid vocals.” Not only was it enjoyable to watch, but Cassandra’s song choice will leave you feeling inspired!

Hunter Metts gives us all the feels!

There’s no denying Hunter Metts is one of American Idol’s heartthrobs. His voice is as soft as butter, and his song choice, “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan, will pull at your heartstrings.

Grace Kinstler delivers a powerful performance to “Into the Unknown”

American Idol was right when they called Grace Kinstler the “Queen of Ice.” She’s also the Queen of commanding the stage! Her voice is a force to be reckoned with, and this performance of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II will give you chills!

The votes are in and America has made a tough decision…

The remaining Top 7 contestants are:

Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, Arthur Gunn, Hunter Metts and Caleb Kennedy!

How do you feel about these results? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and catch a new episode of American Idol on Sunday, May 9, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!