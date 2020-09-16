Watch: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 premiere performances from Skai Jackson, Carole Baskin and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Cue the lights, music, and virtual audience! Dancing With The Stars is back, and Monday night’s Season 29 premiere was nothing short of wildly entertaining!

The show has already made a few changes this year as fans said goodbye to Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and hello to American Supermodel Tyra Banks. Tyra joined as the new ‘DWTS’ host, but she wasn’t the only new addition to the ballroom. Six-time mirrorball champion Derek Hough joined the judge’s table, which was previously occupied by Len Goodman. And as if the premiere could not become more epic, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars debuted their best moves on the dance floor!

Watch a full showing of each star-studded performance below!

Opening Number

Between Tyra’s dress, the choreography and the iconic song choice, this opening number is grand!

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke dance the Jive to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd!

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance the Tango to “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk!

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd dance the Foxtrot to “All of Me” by John Legend!

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dance the Cha Cha to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa!

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong dance the Salsa to “Tell It To My Heart” by Taylor Dayne!

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess dance the Quickstep to “Part Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder!

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the Tango to “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj!

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Cha Cha to “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga!

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dance the Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Michael Buble!

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart dance the Cha Cha to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls!

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber dance the Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin!

Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Charles Oakley and Emma Slater dance the Salsa to “In Da Club” by 50 Cent!

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Foxtrot to “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts!

Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the Salsa to “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly!

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov dance the Paso to “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor!