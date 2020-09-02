Watch: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals Season 29 celebrity cast including Carole Baskin, Nelly and more

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s official! “Dancing With the Stars” is waltzing its way back onto our TV screens on Monday, Sept. 14! In preparation for the Season 29 premiere, the celebrity cast has been revealed!

‘DWTS’ newest host, Tyra Banks introduces the star-studded celebrity cast!

ABC announced Wednesday Morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that 15 of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be busting a few moves in the ballroom this year. They are:

Monica Aldama, “CHEER” head coach

Carole Baskin, “Tiger King” star and animal activist

Good morning cats and kittens

Kaitlyn Bristowe, “The Bachelorette” lead

Vernon Davis, Super Bowl Champion

Anne Heche, TV and film actress 

Thank you for the HONOR! #SARASOTAFILMFESTIVAL

Skai Jackson, Disney Channel actress

Justina Machado, “One Day at a Time” actress

AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys hearthrob

Jeannie Mai, Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real”

Jesse Metcalfe, TV and film actor

Nelly, GRAMMY®-winning rapper

I Mean….!!!! DERRTY .!!!!!

Nev Schulman, “Catfish” TV host

Charles Oakley, NBA superstar

Chrishell Stause “Selling Sunset” TV personality

Johnny Weir, 2X Olympic figure skater champion

Will you be watching? Tune in to an epic new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, Sept.14 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

See the pro dancers ‘DWTS’ cast!

