Watch: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals Season 29 celebrity cast including Carole Baskin, Nelly and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s official! “Dancing With the Stars” is waltzing its way back onto our TV screens on Monday, Sept. 14! In preparation for the Season 29 premiere, the celebrity cast has been revealed!
Watch the cast reveal below!
‘DWTS’ newest host, Tyra Banks introduces the star-studded celebrity cast!
ABC announced Wednesday Morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that 15 of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be busting a few moves in the ballroom this year. They are:
Monica Aldama, “CHEER” head coach
Carole Baskin, “Tiger King” star and animal activist
Kaitlyn Bristowe, “The Bachelorette” lead
Vernon Davis, Super Bowl Champion
Anne Heche, TV and film actress
Skai Jackson, Disney Channel actress
Justina Machado, “One Day at a Time” actress
AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys hearthrob
Jeannie Mai, Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real”
Jesse Metcalfe, TV and film actor
Nelly, GRAMMY®-winning rapper
Nev Schulman, “Catfish” TV host
Charles Oakley, NBA superstar
Chrishell Stause “Selling Sunset” TV personality
Johnny Weir, 2X Olympic figure skater champion
Will you be watching? Tune