Watch: American Idol’s Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham release new original singles

A photo collage shows American Idol Top four contestants, Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham perform on stage during Mother’s Day dedication on May 9, 2021. Photo’s courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- While fans await American Idol’s reveal of its season 4 winner, the top four contestants: Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham are giving viewers an extra taste of their musical talents by releasing their own singles! On Friday, May 14, American Idol published recordings and lyrics of each contestant’s original song to their official YouTube page. Producers are even inviting fans to learn their catchy lyrics in preparation for Sunday night’s episode. On May 16, the top 4 will perform their singles for the first time in front of a live audience. No pressure!

Take a listen to each song below and catch each contestant’s debut performance on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV 4!

Willie Spence- “Never Be Alone”

There’s only one word that can describe Willie Spence’s new single…chills!

In “Never Be Alone”, Spence pours his heart out through the passion in his voice and the encouraging message embedded into uplifting lyrics.

What are fans saying?

This sounds like it can be used as a theme song for Frozen 3, or any Disney movie. Flat Belly via YouTube

That voiceee! he should have an album and not single. Raliegh Chaz Datingginoo via YouTube

Grace Kinstler- “Love Someone”

Grace Kinstler’s new single, “Love Someone” is super catchy, relatable and a perfect summer bop!

With lyrics that read, “When you love somebody, love someone, you rise and you fall. But, sometimes it’s worth it all,” you’ll definitely be in your feels after listening.

What are fans saying?

This is a gut punch, heart-rending lyric. Perfectly fit to show off Grace’s beautiful mid-range. I could listen to this over and over again. Probably will. Robertantonnyc via YouTube

American Idol, push this to the moon. This could be a big hit. Take it seriously. Phillip Lopez via YouTube

Casey Bishop-“Love Me, Leave Me”

There’s no doubt Casey Bishop is a versatile artist! We’ve seen her cover rock, blues and pop hits throughout the American Idol competition, and she’s back once more to prove she can literally sing any song! Vibe along to her radio-ready song, “Love Me, Leave Me.”

What are fans saying?

Feel it in my bones that even if Casey doesn’t win she will be one of the next American idol contestants to go mainstream and be big! She’s a superstar!! Tony Livert via YouTube

You’ve got a carousel in your heart, and I was just along for the ride”….. powerful lyrics right there. Great song Casey. Danny Blue via YouTube

Chayce Beckham- “23”

Personal, relatable and unique! Chayce Beckham’s new single, “23” is all three and then some. It’s no surprise Chayce is able to create a hit song. He’s a talented songwriter, singer and musician, which are traits American Idol fans love and appreciate.

What are fans saying?

This is clearly the only song out of the 4 that isn’t completely generic. He wasn’t originally my top contender, and I usually hate country music but this is objectively the best song out of the 4 of them. It actually has a story behind it and sounds original Shauna Gordon via YouTube

Need this and his Mama original song on Spotify rn omg. Chayce is EVERYTHING. Christina Cincilla via YouTube

What do you think West Michigan? Are you feeling these new songs from the top four? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!