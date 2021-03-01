(WATCH) American Idol Week 3 Auditions: Contestant Ronda Felton makes Lionel Richie cry & more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Week 3 of American Idol auditions featured loads of tears, a few life lessons, and a share of golden ticket handouts! Before hundreds of Idol hopefuls took the stage on Sunday night, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan mentally braced themselves for the new lineup of talent that would blow them away!

“I’m going to find amazing talent today” is the affirmation that came true! The judges not only discovered fresh talent, but they may have even uncovered this season’s top 10 contestants! You can be the judge by rewatching each must-see audition below!

Is Cecil Ray country music’s Justin Bieber?

He’s got the voice, the inspiring background, and the signature superstar bang to become America’s next heartthrob, just like Justin Bieber!

“Life hasn’t always been easy for Cecil Ray. There have been moments in Cecil’s life that have gotten especially dark and challenging, but through it all…music has been his light. Cecil begins his American Idol audition with “ants in his pants,” but ends it with Luke Bryan referring to him as “absolute perfection!” Lionel Richie tells Cecil that he has “no idea” of the amount of potential he actually has. Will Cecil take Katy Perry’s advice and “ground himself” heading into Hollywood Week?”- American Idol (YouTube)

Singing runs in Samantha Sharpe‘s family

We all have genes that get passed down from generation to generation and when it comes to the Sharpe family, it’s obviously singing!

“Samantha Sharpe is ready to branch out on her own and pursue a solo career! After an impressive performance of “Into The Unknown” with the Sharpe Family Singers, Samantha auditions for American Idol alone, with her rendition of “Titanium” by David Guetta ft. Sia. Lionel Richie tells Samantha she has “master control” of her voice, leading Samantha and her entire family to celebrate her golden ticket to Hollywood! Will Samantha feel confident moving into Hollywood Week without her family by her side?”- American Idol (YouTube)

Tom McGovern is a jingle hit maker!

Whether or not American Idol is a great fit for Tom McGovern, we can all agree that the guy is a guru at writing hit jingles!

“The master of jingles! Tom McGovern may not have received a golden ticket to Hollywood, but he thoroughly entertained Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his original song “Idol Jingle,” which was smart, catchy and hilarious! Tom even received a standing ovation from Lionel! Watch here to see why Tom called his American Idol audition “an awesome experience.”- American Idol (YouTube)

The moment Graham DeFranco starts to believe in himself…

Graham DeFranco is a pilot so it’s only right that Katy, Luke and Lionel help his confidence soar to new heights!

“Things aren’t frickin’ easy, but you learn!” – Katy Perry to Graham DeFranco, after Graham admits he hasn’t been living up to his full potential, musically. Graham stuns all three judges with his rendition of “Part One” by Band Of Horses for his American Idol audition. Luke Bryan goes as far as telling Graham “you’ve got a world-class voice, and you don’t even mean to have it.” Will Graham find the confidence he needs to make it through Hollywood week?!”- American Idol (YouTube)

Christian McGuckian steps out her shell

After shaking off the butterflies and fighting off a few tears, Christian McGuckain has a major breakthrough moment!

“Christian McGuckian has that “magic country stuff” going on in her voice, according to Luke Bryan, but she’s letting everything around her get in the way. Christian enters the American Idol audition room letting her nerves get the best of her, but after Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry take Christian under their wings, doing their best to make her feel comfortable during her audition, Christian is able to come out of her shell and show the judges that she has what it takes. Will Christian be able to overcome her insecurities and “dig in the right direction” during Hollywood Week?”- American Idol (YouTube)

Alanis Sophia‘s authenticity leaves a lasting impression

When it comes to having the “IT factor”, Alanis Sophia doesn’t have to try too hard. Her passion and realness shines naturally!

“From performing as a child with her tiny, toy “American Idol” microphone, to auditioning in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan…with the same microphone! Alanis Sophia WOWs the judges with her authentic, honest and confident rendition of “Anyone,” by Demi Lovato. Lionel tells Alanis she has “huge potential,” while Katy tells her she’s “the best they’ve seen all day!” Will Alanis go into Hollywood Week just as confident as she was for her audition?” -American Idol (YouTube)

Firefighter Mias brings the heat, but is it enough to ignite a ‘YES’ from the judges?

“Firefighter Mias brings the HEAT into his American Idol audition, but Katy Perry is concerned he’s “missing a little of that smoke.” After performing “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd for the judges, Luke Bryan tells Mias that he has a very nice voice, but he’s not sure if Mias has “hit the bullseye” with it yet. Lionel Richie compliments Mias on the timbre in his voice, but says he needs a little more time. We’re glad Mias has such a supportive group of friends within his fire department crew. We can’t wait to see more of him!”- American Idol (YouTube)

Erika ‘ET’ Perry receives a valuable life lesson on originality

“Erika Perry says she’s known as “ET,” because she’s “extraterrestrial and completely out of this world!” After hearing her perform “E.T.” by Katy Perry and Kanye West, the judges have to be honest…they don’t really get it. Lionel Richie asks Erika: “So is this a style? Or is this a gimmick?” Will Erika’s unique sound risk her chance at receiving a golden ticket to Hollywood?”- American Idol (YouTube)

Erika Perry gets a second chance to turn her audition around!

Ronda Felton’s powerful audition brings Lionel Richie to tears

There’s always one audition that brings one of the judges, and all of America to tears! Meet Ronda Felton…

“Ronda Felton has faced some challenging times throughout her life, but nothing has taken away from her kind, loving spirit. Ronda absolutely blows the judges away with her rendition of “One Night Only” by Jennifer Hudson, as Lionel is moved to tears by Ronda’s performance. Katy Perry tells Ronda: “You don’t have to be strong. You just have to be Ronda and that will take you all the way.” We’re beyond excited to see what Ronda has in store for Hollywood Week!”- American Idol (YouTube)

Catch a new episode of American Idol on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!