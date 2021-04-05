Watch: American Idol hopefuls compete for Top 16 spot in ‘All-Star Duets and Solos’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The pressure is on for American Idol’s Top 24 contestants hoping, wishing and crossing their fingers to secure a spot in live shows! Following Sunday night’s kickoff to All-Star Duet’s, Idol hopefuls will compete in round two of duets airing on Monday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! During this round, contestants will share the stage with surprise celebrity guests to showcase their talent and snag a place in the Top 16!

Tune in to see which singers make the cut and watch a replay of night one “All-Star Duet and Solo” performances below!

Alanis Sophia and Jimmie Allen

Alanis Sophia is a force to be reckoned with!

On Sunday night, the 19-year-old singer delivered an exhilarating cover to “Alive” by Sia and it woke the judges up! Following her powerful performance, Alanis teamed up with country music superstar Jimmie Allen to perform “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper!

Cassandra Coleman and Ryan Tedder

Luke said it best, Cassandra is in her lane and growing every time she hits the stage! Her Top 24 solo performance included a confident rendition of “Find Me,” by Sigma ft. Birdy. She then joins Ryan Teddler for a full-circle moment…performing Apologize” by Timbaland ft. OneRepublic.

Alyssa Wray and Katharine McPhee

Every single time Alyssa Wray steps on stage, she slays! Her star power is obvious during her solo cover to “Something In The Water” by Carrie Underwood and it’s magnified when she teams up with Katharine McPhee to sing “I’m Your Baby Tonight’ by the iconic Whitney Houston!

Wyatt Pike and Ben Rector

It looks and sounds as though Wyatt Pike will make big waves in the music industry! His solo performance to Tate McRae’s “Rubberband” earned him a standing ovation, but this wasn’t the icing on the cake! After joining forces with Ben Rector to cover his hit song, “Brand New”, the judges all agree that Wyatt has huge star power and is clearly ready to go on tour!

Alana Sherman and Brian McKnight

Whether it’s a quirky hairstyle, specific mannerisms or a distinct voice, there’s always ONE characteristic that makes each contestant stand out from the rest of the pack. In Alana Sherman’s case, it’s her stage presence!

Watch her blow Katy, Luke and Lionel’s minds with a cover to Dua Lipa’s “Blow Your Mind” and a special rendition of “Back At One” with the iconic Brian McKnight!

Anilee List and Joss Stone

Here’s a good performance that will get you up on your feet! Anilee List showcases her impressive vocal range and unique style during a solo cover to Billie Eilish’s “My Future.” After belting out jaw-dropping notes, she kicks off her shoes, lets loose, and delivers a fun duet with Joss Stone! Check out their show-stopping performance to “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus and Chaka Kahn.

Deshawn Gonclaves and Bob Dylan

Katy Perry was right when telling Deshawn Gonclaves that he has a “Top 3 voice!” The passion in his tone is felt throughout his rendition of “Forever Young,” by Bob Dylan and cover of OneRepublic’s “I Lived” with Ryan Teddler.

Graham DeFranco and Ben Rector

Graham DeFranco’s voice is as smooth as butter! His sultry vocals and comfortability on stage make his cover of John Splithoff’s song “Raye” and rendition of Ben Rector’s “Love Like This,” a pleasure to listen to!

Andrea Valles and Brian McKnight

She’s got style, a cool bedazzled eye patch and the voice to match! Andrea Valles always has a few tricks up her sleeves, which always seems to work in her favor. During her solo performance, she captivates judges with a gorgeous cover of “Lo Vas A Olvidar” By Billie Eilish & ROALÍA. She then shares the stage with Brian McKnight for a phenomenal cover of “Careless Whisper.”

Cecil Ray and Jimmie Allen

Cecil Ray may just become a country music idol. While it may take him some time to shake off the nerves, once he finds his groove, Cecil delivers performances that are fun to watch. Check out his solo cover of Tracy Lawrence’s “Paint Me A Birmingham,” and duet cover of “Freedom Was A Highway” with Jimmie Allen!

Grace Kinstler and Joss Stone

You watch her week after week, effortlessly killing her performances and leaving everyone in the audience stunned! To say that Grace Kinstler is a star is an understatement because she’s an icon! Not only is she confident in who she is, but she has a talent like none other. Check out her sassy cover to Jessie J’s “Queen” and duet rendition of “Midnight Train” by Gladys Knight and The Pips!

Willie Spence and Katharine McPhee

Willie Spence is one of American Idol’s heartthrobs for sure! His voice, humble character and undeniable talent win the judges and Idol fans over every time! Catch his rendition to Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” and cover of Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer” with Katherine McPhee!

Don’t forget to turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4 on Monday, April 5 at 8 p.m. to watch round two of “All-Star Duets and Solos!”

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on-demand and Hulu.