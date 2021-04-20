Watch: American Idol contestants perform Oscar nominated songs ahead of award show on Sunday, April 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It looks like Hollywood’s hottest celebs aren’t the only people getting pumped and excited for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards! On Sunday night, twelve American Idol hopefuls took the Idol stage to perform hit songs nominated for a golden statuette!



In Oscars fashion, the contestants graced the stage wearing gorgeous gowns and tuxes, and of course, gave outstanding performances worthy of a few standing ovations and awards themselves.

While the idol hopefuls won’t be receiving any Oscars this year, they’re still in the run to receive the greatest prize of them all…to be crowned the next American Idol!

And while the contestants still have a long way to go, they are still giving the competition their all and bringing their A-game.



Check out their Oscar-worthy performances below and watch the 93rd Oscars on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Grace Kinstler covers Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2″

Grace Kinstler’s cover of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2,” will definitely make you smile. Not only will the song automatically put you in a good mood, but Grace’s signature moves and high notes will have you up on your feet. She can literally sing anything and make it sound great!

Ava August Performs “City Of Stars” Cover

Ava August’s voice is so mesmerizing. Her performances never fail to put us in a trance, and her cover of “City of Stars” from the movie LA LA LA land is a dream!

Caleb Kennedy jams to a classic Willie Nelson Song

Week after week, Caleb Kennedy brings his calm, cool and collected personality, gritty voice and enthusiasm on stage. His “authentic grit” wins the judges and audience over every time! Watch his fun rendition of “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson, from the movie “Honeysuckle Rose”.

Hunter Metts shines with “Falling Slowly” cover!

There’s a reason why Hunter Mett’s rendition of “Falling Slowly” by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová, from the movie “Once” is one of the most watched performances of the night. It was raw, pure and Hunter left his heart on the stage. Watch his emotional cover in the video player above!

Madison Watkins pays homage to Whitney Houston in stunning cover of “Run to You”

Whitney Houston’s songs are not a breeze to sing, and thankfully, talented contestants like Madison Watkins can do them justice! In her cover of Whitney’s hit ballad, “Run to You,” Madison gives viewers and the judges all the feels.

Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham may just become America’s newest heartthrob! His performance of “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” from “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,” will make you fall in love with his voice and talent all over again.

Beane adds a fun twist on “Dirty Dancing” song!

“(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” is a classic that gets everyone up on their feet, and Beane brought back all the nostalgia in his unique rendition!

Alyssa Wray SLAYS her “Greatest Showman” cover

“I think it’s safe to say that most (if not all) of us absolutely loved the movie “The Greatest Showman,” so how thrilling was it to be able to hear a voice like Alyssa Wray’s singing “This Is Me” by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble?! Absolutely slaying every note, Alyssa delivers a stunning performance for all of us to enjoy!” -American Idol

Deshawn Goncalves Covers “The Way We Were”

Between his sharp white suit, voice and song selections, Deshawn Goncalves never fails to impress. His stunning rendition of “The Way We Were” is Oscar worthy for sure!

Casey Bishop adds her original touch to “Over The Rainbow”

Casey Bishop may be young, but this talented teen’s voice is powerful enough to capture anyone’s attention! In a beautiful rendition of “Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard Of Oz,” Casey takes the audience and judges on a whimsical fairy-tale like journey with her voice!

Cassandra Coleman belts out this popular Sam Smith song!

Cassandra Coleman has an undeniable talent, so it’s no surprise that she absolutely slayed her cover of “Writing’s On The Wall” from the movie “Spectre” by Sam Smith! Take a look at her powerful rendition!

Willie Spence stuns with “Stand Up” performance!

Willie Spence has yet to give a mediocre performance! Every time he steps on the idol stage he commands the room with a voice packed with power! Check out this stunning cover of “Stand Up” by Cynthia Ervio.

So, West Michigan, are these Idol performances Oscar worthy? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and tune in to the 93rd Oscars on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!