WATCH: American Idol 2021 kicks off with epic season premiere & performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The hottest singing competition in the country, American Idol, is back! Season 4 of ABC’s hit series kicked off Sunday, Feb. 14, and featured star-studded performances from an impressive new line-up of contestants! Watch as Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie reclaim their seats at the judge’s table to scout that America’s next superstar!

Take a look at these stand out auditions and memorable moments from opening night:

A Tearful Jason Warrior Delivers An Emotional “What’s Goin’ On”

“Jason Warrior has been on the other shows, but Lionel Richie says he’s just now ready for primetime! Will Jason make his Grandmother’s dream come true and be one of the last singers in the competition? Keep watching American Idol to find out!” (American Idol on YouTube)

SWOON Over Benson Boone And His Dreamy Vocals

“Self-proclaimed “goof nutball” and popular TikTok-er, Benson Boone, stuns the judges with his rendition of “Punchline” by Aidan Martin. Lionel Richie calls it natural talent, Luke Bryan says his voice is a true gift, and Katy Perry goes as far as saying she sees Benson winning American Idol, if he believes in himself. Will Benson continue into Hollywood Week as confident in his voice as he is in his backflips?” (American Idol on YouTube)

Katy Perry Buys Jacket For Her Dad Off Of Singer’s Back

“Ryan Romano may have struck out this year for American Idol, but he also struck a deal with Katy Perry! Receiving multiple style compliments from a style icon?! That’s a win in our book, Ryan!” (American Idol on YouTube)

Anilee List Gets Standing Ovation From Judges And A Surprise From James Durbin

“Anilee List reflects on how being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at 10 years old has affected her life up to this point and how seeing James Durbin audition for American Idol in 2011 reignited her confidence in herself and her voice. Katy Perry calls Anilee’s performance “one of the most technically-perfect” auditions they’ve ever had on American Idol!” (American Idol on YouTube)

Danica Steakley’s Dad Gets Angry At Judges When He Hears The Result

“Whatever confidence Danica Steakly lacks in herself and her voice, her dad, Lieutenant Dan, makes up for…tenfold. Watch here to follow Danica and Lieutenant Dan’s journey into the American Idol audition room, and why Lieutenant Dan was “not having none of” what the judges had to offer.” (American Idol on YouTube)

DJ Johnson Brings Katy Perry To Tears With Her Original Song ‘Scars’

“After an emotional, mid-song breakdown, while performing her original song “Scars” for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, DJ Johnson finds the strength to carry through with her audition, thanks to her dad. WARNING: Do not watch this if you’re not ready to cry!” (American Idol on YouTube)

Yas! Nia Renee Delivers Exciting “Chain Of Fools” Performance

“Nia Renee doesn’t let the Katy-tipping distract her from delivering one of the best American Idol auditions the judges have yet to see this season. As Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie would say…BARBECUE SAUCE! If you don’t know what that means, you should definitely watch this video.” (American Idol on YouTube).

Claudia Conway Sings Adele Song And Shocks The World To Earn A Golden Ticket

“It’s Claudia Conway’s time to shine! Claudia performs Rihanna’s “Love On the Brain” and Adele’s “When We Were Young” for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan during her American Idol audition, while an emotional George Conway listens from outside the audition doors. Lionel believes that this is Claudia stepping forward and announcing who she is. Will Claudia take Katy’s advice going into Hollywood Week and block out the noise that surrounds her?” (American Idol on YouTube).

LOL! WOW! Speedo Wearing Mario Adrion Gets The Judges To Have A Runway Walk Off

“Model Mario Adrion is ready to stop being judged by his looks, and start being judged by his talent! After auditioning for American Idol with an original song, Mario challenges Katy Perry to a catwalk battle, which Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie also end up competing in. It may have been a no from the judges this time around, but as Katy told Mario…it’s a YES for life!” (American Idol on YouTube).

Grace Kinstler’s Powerful Voice Brought Luke Bryan To Tears

“Grace Kinstler reflects on losing her dad unexpectedly and shares how he motivates her to keep going when things get tough. In the American Idol audition room, Grace blows the judges away with her rendition of “Natural Woman” by Arthea Franklin. Luke Bryan even tells Grace her audition is right up there with the Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson auditions! Watch here to see Grace’s performance that gave Katy Perry chills!” (American Idol on YouTube).

Tune in to Week 2 of American Idol auditions, Sunday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV 4!