Watch: Ali Fedotowsky relives dramatic breakup on ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever!’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s time to gear up for a new episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons–Ever!”. On Monday night, Ali Fedotowsky will relive her 2010 Bachelorette season and reveal a “shocking secret” that she’s been holding onto when it comes to one of the men she fell for!

Catch a sneak peek below

Ali’s quest for love on “The Bachelorette”

Ali’s search for love took her to some of the most exotic locations around the world – Iceland, Istanbul, Turkey; Lisbon, Portugal and ultimately to the island paradise of Tahiti. Who could forget the men vying for Ali’s heart, including Kasey Kahl and Justin Rego?

On Monday, August 3, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, Ali will share the behind-the-scenes scoop of those emotional days as she visits with Chris Harrison from her home.

Kasey, the self-appointed guardian and protector of Ali’s heart, even had a tattoo of a shield guarding and protecting a heart and a rose put on his wrist to prove his devotion was genuine. Then the fireworks really started when he confronted Justin, otherwise known as his professional wrestler alter ego “Rated R,” in one of the most memorable two-on-one dates in franchise history. To whom would Ali offer a rose and who would be left standing alone on a glacier in Iceland? Chris will check in with Kasey via a remote interview from his home about that OMG moment.

Justin, who emerged victorious from his grudge match with Kasey, thought he had captured Ali’s heart. However, it was just the start of more drama with the disclosure that Justin had a girlfriend at home. Ali’s confrontation with the hobbled professional wrestler, struggling to flee her with a cast on his leg, made for one of the most hysterical departures in Bachelor history. What was Justin thinking? Chris will find out. Will “Rated R” finally reveal everything to Bachelor Nation?

Ali finally was ready to fall in love. From the very beginning, Frank Neuschaefer, an aspiring screenwriter from Chicago, fit the description of Ali’s perfect man. But, as she was falling in love with him, Frank found himself thinking about his ex-girlfriend, Nicole, back home. Ali was totally blindsided when Frank told her that he felt compelled to leave – right before the fantasy suite dates in Tahiti. Would this be the crushing blow to Ali’s journey to find love? Chris catches up with Frank, who will share his tumultuous last days with Ali.

The amazing final two men- Chris Lambton and Roberto Martinez – certainly hoped Ali would not give up the search for her soul mate. Which one would she break up with before the final rose ceremony? Would the other man propose to her? Harrison checks in with Chris to see how he handled his emotional denouement with Ali.

Ali returns to chat with Chris about her remarkable search for her soul mate. What happened with her relationship with Roberto? And which man did Ali return to after it was over to explore the possibility of a relationship and a future together? Her stunning admission closes that chapter in her life.

(Synopsis by abcanet)