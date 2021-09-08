Watch: ABC reveals Season 30 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ All-Star Celebrity cast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The secret is out! ABC recently revealed the Dancing with the Stars 2021 celebrity cast in preparation for the show’s 30th season. American supermodel Tyra Banks returns as this year’s host. Following her into the ballroom is a star-studded lineup of celebrities including JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee (previously announced) as well as “a WWE legend, a Real Housewife, a Bachelor, a country superstar, and a SpiceGirl, to name a few,” ABC said.

Here’s a look at celebrities and professional dancers debuting their tricks and dance moves during the live premiere of Dancing with the Stars airing on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm. Tune in to see which celebs and professional dancers have paired. Contestants will be judged by ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Celebrities:

● Country singer Jimmie Allen

● Spice Girl Melanie C

● Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)

● Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)

● Melora Hardin (“The Office”)

● Social media star Olivia Jade

● Matt James (“The Bachelor”)

● Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)

● Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)

● Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee

● WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

● Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

● Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby

● NBA star Iman Shumpert

● Popstar JoJo Siwa

Professional dancers:

● Brandon Armstrong

● Lindsay Arnold

● Alan Bersten

● Sharna Burgess

● Cheryl Burke

● Witney Carson

● Artem Chigvintsev

● Val Chmerkovskiy

● Sasha Farber

● Jenna Johnson

● Daniella Karagach

● Pasha Pashkov

● Gleb Savchenko

● Emma Slater

● Britt Stewart