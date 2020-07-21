Vote: Which ‘Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever’ episode is the best of all time?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The show must go on! On Tuesday, July 21, ABC and dick clark productions announced that music's hottest night, The '2020 American Music Awards' will air Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, fans will still get to unite and enjoy surprising musical performances and breathtaking moments from their favorite artists.