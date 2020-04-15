Video: Taran Killam talks about his role on ‘Single Parents’ & working with Regis Philbin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- During Wednesday night’s episode of Single Parents entitled, “Oh Dip, She’s Having a Baby”, viewers can expect to see a few “special deliveries” arrive!

First, Sharon’s going into labor, and Poppy and the gang are helping her get to the hospital! During the process, the crew decides to share their own birth stories to help distract Sharon from Ron’s absence.

If you think this episode can’t get any more epic, then think again! On Wednesday night at 9:30 pm on My ABC WOTV4, viewers will also get to see television legend, Regis Philips, join in on the fun! Regis will be guest-starring as himself which will, of course, be iconic!

Phone a friend, tell them Regis is guest starring on an all-new #SingleParents tonight! pic.twitter.com/kbqdhDqGbP — Single Parents (@SingleParentsTV) April 15, 2020

Single Parents star, Taran Killam, dialed up WOTV reporter, Morgan Poole, to talk all about the upcoming episode, his role as playing Will Cooper, and detailed his experience in working with Regis!

>>>Check out the virtual interview below!