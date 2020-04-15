Closings & Delays
Video: Taran Killam talks about his role on ‘Single Parents’ & working with Regis Philbin

ABC

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- During Wednesday night’s episode of Single Parents entitled, “Oh Dip, She’s Having a Baby”, viewers can expect to see a few “special deliveries” arrive!

First, Sharon’s going into labor, and Poppy and the gang are helping her get to the hospital! During the process, the crew decides to share their own birth stories to help distract Sharon from Ron’s absence.

If you think this episode can’t get any more epic, then think again! On Wednesday night at 9:30 pm on My ABC WOTV4, viewers will also get to see television legend, Regis Philips, join in on the fun! Regis will be guest-starring as himself which will, of course, be iconic!

Single Parents star, Taran Killam, dialed up WOTV reporter, Morgan Poole, to talk all about the upcoming episode, his role as playing Will Cooper, and detailed his experience in working with Regis! 

>>>Check out the virtual interview below!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

