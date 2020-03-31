Video: Nicholas Gonzalez says, ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale may be too emotional for viewers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 3 of “The Good Doctor” has had us all on the edge of our seats and in tears, but there’s still more to come! Tonight, viewers should brace themselves for one of the most emotional episodes yet!

Nicholas Gonzalez, who plays Dr. Neil Melendez, spoke with WOTV and revealed what viewers can expect during part one of the season finale!

Nicholas says that ALL questions that viewers have will be answered. This means that fans will finally learn of Dr. Neil’s fate, which may or may not come to an end.

During last week’s episode, a massive earthquake and aftershock struck San Jose, injuring patients and first responders. Fans were shocked to learn that Dr. Neil was among the injured.

While we won’t know if he survives until 10pm tonight, Nicholas assures fans that the episode will be more than worth watching!

Hear all the details in WOTV’s interview with Nicholas above, and tune in for part one of the season finale tonight at 10pm on My ABC WOTV 4!