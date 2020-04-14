Video: Katy Perry and Lionel Richie answer “American Idol” fan questions in live Q&A

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The competition is really starting to heat up during Season 3 of American Idol! Fans of the hit-series are anxious to know which lucky contestants will make it into the next round of auditions, and who will ultimately become the next Idol!

Last week’s “Final Judgement” episode had everyone on the edge of their seats! If you can recall, retro Country singers, Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leers’ fates were both left in the hands of America.

After their solo auditions, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan weren’t able to decide who they wanted to keep in the competition. After coming to a standstill, they decided to let viewers make the final decision.

credit: abcanet

Since the shocking episode that aired last Sunday, fans have swarmed the judges with loads of questions!

While Katy and Lionel couldn’t give away too many details, the pair entered the hot seat to interact with fans.

Take a look at their Facebook live Q&A and watch some of the most memorable performances of the American Idol: “This is Me” episode below!

Most memorable performances:

Catch a new episode of American Idol on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

WOW! Lauren Spencer-Smith’s Unseen Performance

AMAZING Olivia Ximines Busts a Move on Her Path to Top 20

NEVER BEFORE SEEN! Franklin Boone Sings A Sexy John Mayer Song!