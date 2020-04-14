Victor Rasuk says ALL viewers can relate to ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ (WOTV Exclusive)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- While it’s uncommon to meet the love of your life while walking down a busy street in Miami, fairy tales do exist!

In ABC’s compelling new series entitled, ‘The Baker and the Beauty’, an everyday baker named Daniel Garcia (played by Victor Rasuk) crosses paths with Noa Hamilton, an international superstar!

Victor dialed-up WOTV reporter, Morgan Poole, to reveal what viewers can expect during the series premiere! He also dished on why he’s excited to play the role of Daniel , and the reasons why viewers will be able to relate to the show! Take a look below.

>>> Victor Rasuk dials up WOTV (Video Interview)

Although Daniel and Noa live completely different lives, the pair disregard their social statuses to form a love like none other.

But as in any relationship, challenges are inevitable. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together, or will their variant lifestyles cause the ultimate clash?

There’s only one way to find out. Tune into the series premiere of “The Baker and the Beauty” on Monday night at 10pm on My ABC WOTV4!