Tyra Banks named Season 29 ‘DWTS’ host as Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews exit

Tyra Banks has entered the ballroom as the new 'DWTS' host and executive producer!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s hit series, “Dancing with the Stars” is stepping in a new direction and we’re not talking about waltzing! On Tuesday, July 14, ABC and BBC Studios announced that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will exit the show, and Tyra Banks will be welcomed into the ballroom as the show’s new host and executive producer.

During season 29, Tyra will work alongside executive producer and showrunner, Andre Banks to revamp the series while still providing fans with an epic season!

I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said Banks. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

The 46-year-old supermodel and businesswoman further shared her excitement on social media.

So excited to be hosting and producing the new @DancingABC. There’s so much legacy. Can't wait to bring the fierce, the fun and the SMIZE. 💛 @GMA https://t.co/6pFAmNr7ST — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 15, 2020

In response to the big news, Tom made a special tweet thanking fans and the DWTS crew for “an incredible 15-year run…”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Erin Andrews also addressed his departure writing,

“Thank you, ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family, for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

There is no set date for the premiere of “Dancing with The Stars” Season 29, but fans and the DWTS crew is thrilled to bring Tyra on board!

Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times! pic.twitter.com/onh91cRgZC — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) July 15, 2020

.