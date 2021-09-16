‘Time100: World’s Most Influential People’ primetime special returns Sept. 20 on ABC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For the second year in a row, ABC and TIME studios are teaming up to highlight pioneers around the world during a special primetime event, TIME100. At 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, viewers will get an exclusive look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes featured on the 2021 World’s Most Influential People list. The special will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, guests and surprises.

Ian Orefice, President of TIME studios shares excitement for the return of the primetime television event. “We are thrilled that ‘TIME100’ will return to ABC to celebrate this iconic franchise and historic moment of influence. In a time of unprecedented challenges, the people and stories from the TIME100 list will continue to entertain, inspire and provide hope through their remarkable impact around the world.”

Last year, WOTV Reporter, Morgan Poole, dialed up TIME executive editor Dan Macsai to learn more about what viewers could expect. Updates on this year’s performers, guests and surprises are forthcoming.