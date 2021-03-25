This week on Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy: Shocking secrets, jealously and coping with loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Attention Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy fans! You are in for a treat on Thursday, March 25, at 8 and 9 p.m. on MY ABC WOTV4 because new episodes from both hit series are airing

! If you tuned in to the “Learning to Fly” and “It’s All Too Much” episodes last week, then you’ll want to brace yourselves. The drama will continue with episodes that will leave you biting your nails and sitting on the edge of your seats!



Here’s a look at what to expect during an all-new episode of Station 19:

“Make No Mistake, He’s Mine”

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless

Vic’s love life is complicated again as she learns of a shocking secret. Meanwhile, Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority, and Maya struggles to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s old flames comes to visit!

Guest starring is Sylvia Kwan as Dr. Mabel Tseng, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz and Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett.

Coming up on Grey’s Anatomy:

“In My Life”

Photo courtesy of ABC/Ron Batzdorff

After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy!

Episodes from both series can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.