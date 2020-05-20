‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ returns with ‘Moana’, ‘Thor’, ‘Up’ & ‘Big Hero 6’ showings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- No movie theater? No problem!

ABC recently announced the return of “The Wonderful World of Disney”, which means won’t have to leave your household to have an epic movie night! For four consecutive Wednesday evenings, popular films from the Disney+ library can be enjoyed right from your living rooms!

#TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney is bringing magic into your home! Starting tomorrow on ABC, grab some popcorn and don't miss Moana, Big Hero 6, Up and Thor: The Dark World. pic.twitter.com/0CrmeWdNIs — Disney (@Disney) May 19, 2020

Beginning Wednesday, May 20, at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4, you and your loved ones can sit back, relax, and enjoy a showing of Academy Award-nominated film, “Moana”.

Additional film showings include “Thor: The Dark World”, “Up”, and “Big Hero 6”.

See the full schedule and a brief synopsis for each movie below! (Provided by ABC)

Wednesday, May 20, (8:00-10:00 pm)- “Moana” (EDT)

“Moana” is Disney’s epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master way finder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest.

Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)– “Thor: The Dark World”

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: The Dark World” continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself.

Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)– “Up”

Winner of two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature, Disney and Pixar’s “Up” centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement.

Wednesday, June 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)–“Big Hero 6”

Meet Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Disney’s “Big Hero 6.”