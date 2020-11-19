‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ returns Thanksgiving night with magical holiday celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC serves up an extra helping of holiday magic this Thanksgiving with a nostalgic fifth anniversary edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” Thursday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4. Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform’s “grown-ish”) hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments. Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming in 2021 to EPCOT in Florida.
In addition to magical holiday moments, viewers will also get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Soul,” before it becomes available exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) beginning Dec. 25, 2020. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, “Soul” introduces a middle-school band teacher who teams up with a sarcastic new soul on a mission to figure out exactly what makes life worth living.
Musical performances include the following:
- Emmy® Award-winning hosts Derek Hough and Julianne Hough sing and dance through a medley of holiday classics in a fantastical new show open.
- GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara gives a festive spin on a “Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock” medley (2017).
- Multiple GRAMMY Award winner Kelly Clarkson belts her version of “Underneath the Tree” (2016).
- Global superstar Jason Derulo performs his take on “Silent Night” (2017).
- GRAMMY Award-nominated OneRepublic perform a rocking rendition of “What a Wonderful World” (2016).
- GRAMMY Award winner Meghan Trainor and CMA Award-winning country artist Brett Eldridge share a sweet rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (2018).
- GRAMMY Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling artist Pentatonix give their rendition of “Deck the Halls” (2019).
- Tony® Award-winning actress Idina Menzel joins fellow “Frozen” star Kristen Bell for a chilling performance of “When We’re Together” from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017).
- Boyz II Men take on “Let It Snow” alongside “December Baby” singer/songwriter JoJo (2016).
- World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli lends his voice to a rendition of “White Christmas” (2018).
- GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Aloe Blacc performs “I Got Your Christmas Right Here (2018).
- Global superstar Becky G performs “Santa Baby” (2016).
- Following the release of his new album, “Christmas in the Islands,” multiple GRAMMY Award-winning global reggae/dancehall and pop music icon Shaggy sings “Jamaican Drummer Boy” (2019).
The holiday special is a collaboration by Disney Parks, ABC Entertainment and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.