‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ returns Thanksgiving night with magical holiday celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC serves up an extra helping of holiday magic this Thanksgiving with a nostalgic fifth anniversary edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” Thursday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4. Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform’s “grown-ish”) hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments. Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming in 2021 to EPCOT in Florida.

In addition to magical holiday moments, viewers will also get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Soul,” before it becomes available exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) beginning Dec. 25, 2020. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, “Soul” introduces a middle-school band teacher who teams up with a sarcastic new soul on a mission to figure out exactly what makes life worth living.

Musical performances include the following:

Emmy® Award-winning hosts Derek Hough and Julianne Hough sing and dance through a medley of holiday classics in a fantastical new show open.

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara gives a festive spin on a “Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock” medley (2017).

Multiple GRAMMY Award winner Kelly Clarkson belts her version of “Underneath the Tree” (2016).

Global superstar Jason Derulo performs his take on “Silent Night” (2017).

(2017). GRAMMY Award-nominated OneRepublic perform a rocking rendition of “What a Wonderful World” (2016).

(2016). GRAMMY Award winner Meghan Trainor and CMA Award-winning country artist Brett Eldridge share a sweet rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (2018).

(2018). GRAMMY Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling artist Pentatonix give their rendition of “Deck the Halls” (2019).

Tony ® Award-winning actress Idina Menzel joins fellow “Frozen” star Kristen Bell for a chilling performance of “When We’re Together” from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017).

Boyz II Men take on "Let It Snow" alongside "December Baby" singer/songwriter JoJo (2016).

alongside “December Baby” singer/songwriter JoJo (2016). World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli lends his voice to a rendition of “White Christmas” (2018).

(2018). GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Aloe Blacc performs “I Got Your Christmas Right Here (2018).

(2018). Global superstar Becky G performs “Santa Baby” (2016).

Following the release of his new album, “Christmas in the Islands,” multiple GRAMMY Award-winning global reggae/dancehall and pop music icon Shaggy sings “Jamaican Drummer Boy” (2019).

The holiday special is a collaboration by Disney Parks, ABC Entertainment and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.