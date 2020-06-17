‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ presents ‘Toy Story 3’ on Wednesday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get your family and movie snacks together! ABC is extending ‘The Wonderful World of Disney’! On Wednesday, June 17, you can enjoy a showing of “Toy Story 3” at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4.

If you still have yet to watch this award-winning film, now’s your chance! See what it’s all about below!

ABC

Toy Story 3” welcomes Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz (voice of Tim Allen) and the whole gang back as Andy prepares to depart for college, and his loyal toys find themselves in … daycare! Untamed tots with their sticky little fingers do not play nice, so it’s all for one and one for all as plans for a great escape get underway. A few new faces – some plastic, some plush – join the adventure, including Barbie’s counterpart Ken (voice of Michael Keaton), a thespian hedgehog named Mr. Pricklepants (voice of Timothy Dalton) and a pink, strawberry-scented teddy bear called Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear (voice of Ned Beatty). “Toy Story 3” is a comical adventure directed by Lee Unkrich (co-director of “Toy Story 2” and “Finding Nemo”), produced by Pixar veteran Darla K. Anderson (“Cars,” “Monsters, Inc.”), and written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine”).

(Synopsis provided by ABC)