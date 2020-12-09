‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ on ABC showcases brightest homes in America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as ABC’s tree-mendously popular decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” takes over Wednesdays in December as it returns for its eighth season with back-to-back episodes.

Beginning, Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, America’s brightest houses bring joy to the world with the help of celebrity judges – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. All isn’t always calm, but all is definitely bright as the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric Liebowitz

This holiday season, we will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000 should they “sleigh” the competition. Taking Christmas decorating to another level, the Heavyweights special will return for its third year featuring a first-ever parade of one-of-a-kind sparkling floats and a mile-long drive-through with over a million synchronized lights, to name a few, that viewers will never forget.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” which also received a season nine pickup, is produced by Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow, Felicia Aaron White and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers for the series. (8:00-10:00 p.m.)