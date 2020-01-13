Closings & Delays
The Good Doctor season 3 returns: Prepare for more heart-wrenching moments

ABC

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: ABCanet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Grab your tissues! Season 3 of The Good Doctor has returned!

It’s been a few weeks since episode 10 of The Good Doctor first aired. This gave us enough time to recover from all of the heart-breaking moments that occurred throughout the series thus far.

Now that the highly acclaimed Dr. drama is back from its winter hiatus, you may want to prepare yourself for more tearful moments! Here’s a sneak peek of a beautiful scene among many yet to come later on tonight!

Watch with us tonight at 10pm on My ABC WOTV4 and follow along on Facebook and Twitter!

