The first Bachelor and Bachelorette relive their journey’s to finding love on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s time to relive the most memorable Bachelor moments once again! On this week’s episode of, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons–Ever!”, Alex Michel and Trista Sutter will re-watch their nostalgic first Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons along with Bachelor Nation. Tune in on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Here’s what you can expect during the three-hour episode.

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” kicked off nearly two decades of romantic exhilaration and drama, and showcased the two amazing journeys of Alex Michel and Trista Sutter to find love. Relive the first rose ceremony, the first kiss, the first “steal,” the first limo arrival, the first hot tub, the first helicopter and the first proposal, as Chris Harrison takes viewers back to some of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

CHRIS HARRISON, ALEX MICHEL (ABC)

The first Bachelor, Alex Michel, a successful businessman educated at Harvard and Stanford Business School with leading-man good looks, met an impressive group of bachelorettes, including LaNease, who received the first kiss in Bachelor history; and Rhonda, whose anxiety attack after not receiving a rose inspired Chris’ iconic “most dramatic rose ceremony” line. Chris checks in with both women, who will share their experiences during this landmark first season.

Alex had some tough decisions to make once he narrowed the field to his final three women. Shannon wouldn’t compromise her feelings, which ended with her rejection of the very first invitation to spend the night in the fantasy suite. However, she paved the way for future women to speak their minds. Shannon will reveal how she felt about her emotional exit and what she has been up to lately.

ABC

Trista, the pediatric physical therapist and professional basketball team dancer from Miami, and Amanda, an event planner, couldn’t have been more different. Trista took her time opening up to Alex but finally let her walls down. Amanda was very open about her tragic past and what she saw as their future together. Alex and Amanda decided to explore a committed relationship, but what happened after the end of the show? In a rare appearance, Amanda will join Chris from her home to fill Bachelor Nation in on the juicy details of what happened with her and Alex and if they are still in touch. Will Alex make his first-ever appearance since his ground-breaking season?

Trista may have gotten her heart broken pursuing Alex’s final rose, but she became America’s sweetheart and the first Bachelorette. What would this romantic journey be like with a woman handing out the roses?

Bob made Trista laugh, but never got any further than being a friend. Greg, a musician, impressed the Bachelorette by writing a song for her, but was undone by his disheveled New York apartment. Russell came on a little too strong.

That left Trista torn between her two final men: Charlie, who gave her thrills and chills, and Ryan, the handsome firefighter from Colorado whose gentle nature and dry wit were reflected in the poems he wrote for her. It all led to Ryan’s beautiful, moving proposal – the first in Bachelor franchise history – and the couple’s buzz-worthy televised wedding. First, Chris will catch up with Charlie, who reveals if he would have proposed to Trista if he had had the chance. Then, Trista, will update her epic love story from the couple’s Colorado home along with their two children, Maxwell and Blakesley. And a surprise guest has a shock for Trista!

Chris’ timely Bachelor in Quarantine guest this week is Cassie Randolph. What was behind her surprising recent breakup with Colton Underwood?

Then Bachelor Nation favorites Demi and Nicole will offer their fashion expertise as they look back at some of the biggest fashion faux pas in Bachelor history.

.(Synopsis by ABC)