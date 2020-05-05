‘The Conners’: Laurie Metcalf talks Season 2 finale & episode preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- “The Conners” are no stranger to dealing with challenges.

During the Season 2 finale entitled, “Bridge Over Trouble Conners”, the family will have to endure additional obstacles that may change their lives forever!

Here’s what viewers can expect to see during the season finale airing May 5th at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

Darlene and Ben taking a big step in building their lives together by going apartment hunting

Jackie and Becky are hitting the road with Beverly Rose to meet her father for the first time in Mexico

With a pending foreclosure on the house, Dan finds the courage to share his financial struggles with Louise

>>>Check out a special episode preview below…

Our season finale airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes for another season of #TheConners. Take care and stay safe. @TheConnersABC pic.twitter.com/DdmtZZpFFz — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 5, 2020

In preparation for the finale, Laurie Metcalf dialed up WOTV to talk give viewers a hint on what else to expect while watching, described her reaction to the episode plot and shared the ways in which she relates to her character Jackie! Check it out below…