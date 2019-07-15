The CMA’s bring some the hottest music acts together for must-see performances

The 2019 Country Music Awards feature must-see performances and epic collaborations with over 30 of today’s biggest superstars.

One of the biggest music events of the year, CMA Fest, brings some of the hottest music acts together on one stage for three hours of must-see performances. Airing Sunday, Aug. 4, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on ABC, hosts Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Balerini with special guest-host Bobby Bones, bring Country Music’s ultimate fan experience to a national television audience.

The special features over 30 of the biggest acts in Country Music as they hit the stage for four days during Nashville’s 48th annual CMA Fest in June. With special collaborations such as Lil Nas X joined by Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Kelsea Balerini and the Chainsmokers, Brothers Osborne with Brooks & Dunn and Ashley McBryde, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile, and Carrie Underwood with Joan Jett. Additional performers include Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Brett Young.

The annual CMA Fest began in 1972 as Fan Fair, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Now, in its 48th year, the festival has become the city’s signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all over the U.S. This one-of-a-kind festival has artists donate their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.

Don’t forget to tune in to MyABCWOTV on Sunday, Aug, 4, at 8 p.m. for CMA Fest, the music event of the summer hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Balerini with special guest host Bobby Bones.