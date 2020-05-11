The BEST moments from ‘The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After 13 million people across the nation tuned in for “The Disney Family Singalong” on April 16, ABC decided it was time to give viewers an encore! On Sunday, May 10, the network hosted “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” which featured even more star-studded performances and Disney Magic!

Through music and joy, the hour-long special united millions of Americans together once more to honor moms for Mother’s Day, essential workers on the front lines, and to raise awareness for families and vulnerable members of the community experiencing food insecurity.

***Families and members of the community who are in need of support during this time of uncertainty are encouraged to visit, FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.***

Ryan Seacrest returned to host the event which featured performances and appearances from many notable celebrities including Chloe x Halle, Halsey, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Shakira, Miguel, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and more!

If you weren’t able to participate in the singalong this time around, don’t worry! Watch some of the most memorable moments of the night below!

The Muppets Open ‘The Disney Family Singalong

Disney on Broadway Performs ‘You’ll Be In My Heart

Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose Perform ‘Almost There’

Halsey Performs ‘Part Of Your World’

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson Perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Idina Menzel and Ben Platt Perform ‘A Whole New World’

Shakira Performs ‘Try Everything’

Keke Palmer and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Perform ‘Zero To Hero’

Katy Perry Performs ‘Baby Mine’ with Her Poodle, Nugget