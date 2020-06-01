‘The Baker and The Beauty’ 2-hour season finale sneak peek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You’ve tuned in for 7 exhilarating episodes, and now it’s time to prep for the biggest one yet! The 2-hour season finale of ABC’s new romantic drama series, “The Baker and The Beauty” premieres on Monday, June 1at 9:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

“During the first hour of the two-hour season finale entitled, “May I Have This Dance”, Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family.

In the second hour entitled, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from the family business. Back at home, Rafael and Mari discuss the bakery’s legacy as they are faced with a life-altering decision. “- ABC

Take a special sneak peak below!

“May I Have This Dance?” was written by Terrence Coli and directed by Melanie Mayron.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” was written by Valentina Garza and directed by Steve Pearlman.