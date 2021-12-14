‘The Bachelorette’ week 8: Passionate fantasy suite dates in Mexico and heartbreaking rose ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bachelor nation, the time has come once again to prepare for a wild ride! At 8 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 14, “The Bachelorette’s” Michelle Young is packing her suitcase and heading off to paradise with Nayte, Brandon J. and Joe. Fantasy suite season is here, and the pressure is on to decide which of the final three men will walk away with Michelle’s heart and hand in marriage. Leading up to this week’s dates, ABC shared a glimpse of what viewers can expect. Continue reading for a synopsis of the upcoming episode and enjoy a sneak peek in the video player below!

Love in Paradise: Fantasy Suite Dates

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) MICHELLE YOUNG, KAITLYN BRISTOWE

“On this week’s fantasy suite dates, the remaining suitors will push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves. After a trio of exciting and passionate dates, Michelle finds herself questioning—could she be in love with three men at once?,” ABC said.

Watch a sneak peek in the video player below

…And then there were two.

Still pondering the question of whether she can love three men at once, Michelle will head into the rose ceremony with only two roses and a “heartbreaking decision to make,” ABC revealed.

The three men who will vie for Michelle’s heart are the following:

Brandon J., 27, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore

Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn.

Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) NAYTE, JOE, BRANDON J.

Watch the drama unfold at 8pm on Tuesday, Dec. 14 on My ABC WOTV4!