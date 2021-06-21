The Bachelorette Week 3: Katie gushes over Michael A, confronts the guys at cocktail party & Nick Viall returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Finding your one true love out of a pool of 22 men sounds romantic, but when the stakes are high, drama is bound to happen. And during week three of “The Bachelorette,” Katie Thurston will find herself in the middle of it (once more), questioning if some of the men are pursuing her for the right reasons.

We have a few juicy details about episode three airing on Monday, June 21

Here’s a look at what’s to come:

Surprisingly, week 3 picks up at the cocktail party, where viewers see Katie crying in a backroom and refusing to hand out roses. In the previous episode, Thurston learned that Cody was not genuine in pursuing her for the right reasons and sent him packing. But this wasn’t all! Karl approached the Bachelorette and warned her of other men not competing for the “right reasons” but failed to specify who. Thurston experienced a rollercoaster of emotions, and now she’s ready to get to the bottom of who the culprits are.

In a sneak peek video, the other men learn of Karl’s deception and confront him. One contestant mentions that Katie’s “entire world right now has just crumbled,” while another says Karl “singlehandedly made her doubt her relationship with each and every one of us.” By the end of the preview, Karl explicitly states that he is not here for the bromance or the friendships, and the guys can come at him.

On the other hand, it looks like Karl is not the only villain in the mansion. Thomas also raises a few alarms after rumors of him wanting to become the next Bachelor begins to spread. During his confessional, Aaron says Thomas is “some sort of manipulative psychopath,” and the guys eventually confront him. During another scene in the preview, Thomas is asked about his dreams of becoming the next Bachelor, and to their surprise, he admits that it “was a thought that was on my mind.”

The guys get personal on the next group date

“Nick Viall and Katie Thurston” Photo courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin

Former Bachelor Nick Viall joins the guys on their group date and helps them enhance their vulnerability. They all join him and Thurston in a circle and share some of their personal stories. Thurston is so moved by the guys’ stories that she decides to share a heart-wrenching story of her own.

Katie and Michael A. fall for each other.

During the next one-on-date, Katie is off to adventure with Michael A. All seems to be going well until the pair literally flips head over heels for each other, ABC revealed.