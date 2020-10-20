‘The Bachelorette’ Week 2 sneak peek: Clare Crawley’s men bare it all to win her heart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Clare Crawley’s quest to find love during Season 16 of ABC’s hit dating show, “The Bachelorette” just began, and things are already starting to get spicy! During week 2 of the competition, nine of Clare’s eager suitors will get the chance to impress her by learning the languages of love.

Further into the episode, the competition will really began to heat up after 10 of the other men compete in a revealing game of dodgeball!

Need another reason to tune in to episode 2 airing Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4? Take a look at what else you can expect (Spoilers ahead):

Photo courtesy of abcanet

Nine fortunate men get a crash course in the love languages and show off their new knowledge in order to make a true romantic connection with Clare. But she needs to light a fire under the guys at the after-party, prompting them to step up and express themselves. Now, Clare begins to establish connections with more than one man.

Jason captures the first one-on-one date of the season as Clare seeks to uncover some deep-seated pain from his past he may be hiding. If he is able to open up and they both free themselves from their inner demons, will Clare accept him and be the one he has been looking for his whole life?

Ten amazing bachelors are revved up and ready to compete in an all-out dodgeball game with the winning team going to an after party, while the losing team slinks home. One man on the losing side decides to crash the party, inciting a tense confrontation with the winners right in front of Clare. What could possibly go wrong? Another jaw-dropping moment springs from one earnest young man’s attempts to explain why he just had to be among Clare’s suitors. How will that answer sit with our determined Bachelorette?

The night of the rose ceremony, one man tries to grab Clare first, but she is determined to talk to the group date party crasher before that. Is he going home? But the evening is about to heat up even more when another suitor challenges Clare about the action at the dodgeball date. It’s a bumpy start on the road to love.

(Episode synopsis provided by ABC)