‘The Bachelorette’ Week 2 preview: A huge wake-up call, romantic camping date, and drama

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 17 of The Bachelorette starring fan-favorite, Katie Thurston, was off to an eventful start! Former Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe returned to the Bachelor mansion as new hosts for Thurston’s quest to find her one true love out of a pool of 30 suitors. We’re one week down, and the Bachelorette still has a long way to go. On Monday, June 14, she’s heading into week two and a whirlwind of drama as she takes on her first group and one-on-one dates!

Watch a sneak peek in the video player below!

Things are getting WILD tonight at 8|7c when Katie and Greg go on their first date 🏕 Things are getting WILD tonight at 8|7c when Katie and Greg go on their first date 🏕 Posted by The Bachelorette on Monday, June 14, 2021

In a special preview, Thurston and Greg hit the road in a red pick-up truck to enjoy an outdoor date! Thurston describes the one-on-one date as one that’s “fully like me.” The Bachelorette isn’t afraid to spend time in the wilderness and wants to ensure Greg isn’t afraid to show off his adventurous side.

The 27-year-old Marketing Executive shares that he “grew up fishing” and sweeps Thurston off her feet once more!

If you can recall, the pair hit it off on night one after Greg scored the first impression rose and first one-on-one date! Well, those sparks are continuing to fly! During the one-on-one date, Greg mentions how much he feels special for receiving both advantages. The pair stare into each other’s eyes and lean in for a romantic kiss.

The preview then ends with the Bachelorette revealing how “Greg is just so easy to be around,” and she “feels like they’re dating.” How sweet!

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin) HUNTER, BRENDAN, KLYE, JOHN, ANDREW S., AARON, CODY, JOSH

But this isn’t all. During week 2, Thurston will also head to a group date where the guys will experience a wake-up call, and drama will begin to unfold as nerves unravel and “Katie is forced to question who is truly here for the right reasons,” ABC hints.

Don’t miss out! Week two of The Bachelorette airs on Monday, June 14 at 8 PM on My ABC WOTV4.