Clare Prepares for the Night of Her Life When the 16th Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13, on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Clare Crawley is looking for love, and 31 bachelors will vie to steal her heart during an “unprecedented” season of The Bachelorette. ABC recently revealed the list of Clare’s potential suitors, and they’re already showing off their charming smiles and bringing their A-game!

Check out a special sneak peek of Season 16, set to premiere, Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4 and see the list of bachelor’s below!

The 31 men who will vie for Clare’s heart are the following:

AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, S.D.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah