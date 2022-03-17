GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are giving love another shot! This time, as the Bachelorette’s leading ladies of Season 19. After they each experienced a devastating breakup during the season 26 finale of The Bachelor starring Clayton Echard, they fixed each other’s crowns to support one another.

Their genuine sisterhood will continue as they find the men of their dreams standing side by side.

ABC recently announced Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” returns Monday, July 11. Joining in on the fun is Jesse Palmer as the season’s host. Learn more about Gabby and Rachel in their lead bios provided by ABC.

Gabby Windey

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY WINDEY

“Gabby Windey is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences. Windey is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship. Her one non-negotiable? Whatever man captures Windey’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her Goldendoodle, Leonardo, are a package deal. While Windey would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is,” ABC shares.

Rachel Recchia

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA

“Rachel Recchia is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Recchia and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, she is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family and especially to waiters. In the end, Recchia wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate,” ABC says.