The Bachelorette Recap: New co-hosts, a cat costume, and man in a box on Katie’s premiere

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fan favorite from last season of The Bachelor, Katie Thurston’s season of the Bachelorette premiered this week! The series also has a new host this time around…two of them actually – Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams give their best advice and support as Katie meets the 30 men vying for her heart.

As with tradition, the men showed up with a variety of gimmicks, which Katie loved, including a man in a cat costume, a man in a box, and a man in a ball pit hidden in the back of a pickup truck.

Connor B., aka the man in the cat costume, got a lot of awkward chuckles from the other men but Katie was smitten, and ended up making out with him and yes, smearing his cat makeup. If this premiere is any indication of how the season will go, we are in for a wild and nontraditional ride!

First impression rose goes to Greg!

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweet’s from the premiere!

Tayshia: I love a guy in a truck!

Zac watching at home in NYC: #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/dpxDpgysAX — Kristen (@kristenb_5) June 8, 2021

the boys seeing james come out of the box #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/UB6pRuKav4 — Sar 💜 (@sarahg8517) June 8, 2021

i’m gonna say it. conner the cat owns my entire heart. he’s such a shy sweetie🥺😭#bachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/2qMhewGEUJ — via🖤 (@viacatingub) June 8, 2021

remember the box from Tayshia’s season? this is him now. feel old yet?#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/kjV2FMu8Np — peter’s golf cart 🌹 (@petersgolfcart) June 8, 2021

Catch episode two of “The Bachelorette” on Monday, June 14 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!