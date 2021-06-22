The Bachelorette Recap: Manipulation, unionization and vulnerability

**TRIGGER WARNING: Sexual assault**

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week’s episode actually WAS like no other. When we left off last week, Karl had started drama by stating that some people weren’t there for the right reasons, which caused Katie to panic and the guys to start arguing. When it came time for the rose ceremony, the guys decided collectively that they would unionize against Karl, with Mike P. acting as spokesperson. They stated that they were looking out for Katie and that Karl was starting unnecessary friction. In the end, Katie decided to send Karl home.

Katie gets help from Nick Viall for an emotional group date, where 9 of the men sat in a circle, sharing stories of when they were a part of a difficult experience. At the end, Katie opened up about a situation 10 years ago that involved sexual assault. She reiterated the fact that consent is vital and that it’s taken her a long time to become comfortable being open about that time in her life. Before the commercial break, ABC ran information for RAINN, the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

Also in the group date, Thomas admits that he didn’t have pure intentions when he signed up for the show, and even went on a date the week before he started filming. This causes some raised eyebrows and somewhat indicates that Karl may have been right about his accusations!

Michael gets some screen time and reveals that he lost his wife to cancer a few years ago and states that he’s only ever loved his wife, but that he came to find that spark with Katie that’s been missing in his life. Katie chooses him as the one-on-one date that involved dune buggies, a picnic, a fancy dinner and ended under the stars. Michael and Katie’s connection is obvious to Bachelor Nation and he moves up to top slot for the fans!

Take a look at some of the night’s best tweets from fans!

normalize men supporting one another and showing their emotions!!! it’s manly to show emotion!! don’t keep things bottled up!! 🥺 #TheBachelorette — coochie cone (@katietombstone) June 22, 2021

katie reciprocating the men’s vulnerability and embracing herself and her strength #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/6hiyjSOjj2 — sanjna (@sanjnanand) June 22, 2021

Karl, you have been voted off the island. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6qxHotshOm — BACH Bitching (@BachelorBitchin) June 22, 2021

The Producers seeing the men figured out they can unionize #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hEdp3m7cMJ — Elizabeth Hurd (She/her/hers) (@elizanhurd) June 22, 2021