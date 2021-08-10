‘The Bachelorette’ finale recap: Katie finally confronts Greg, heads to fantasy suites and gets engaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Down to the final 2, after last week’s explosive fight between Katie and Greg that ended with him leaving, we are now at the finale of this season of The Bachelorette, and what a ride it was!

First up, Katie had her Fantasy Suite date with Blake. They play with paint balloons in hay (reminiscent of the 10 Things I Hate About You date) and have an honest conversation in a hot tub where Katie admits she almost quit the show after Greg and Michael A. left. Blake seems to be okay with that confession and they head to the evening portion of the date, where Blake explains why he values hearing the words “I love you.” They finally exchanged “I love you”s and head to the fantasy suites. It’s clear that Justin didn’t stand a chance at that point.

Justin was of course excited, expecting to go on this date with Katie but instead, Katie tells him that she’s in love with Blake and there isn’t really a point to him meeting her family. She sends him off by saying he’ll make a great husband and father (with someone else) and he reflects on how this relationship made him be more open.

Katie’s mom and her Aunt Lindsay get to meet Blake and they really got to the hard questions: asking about their future living situation, how they will handle conflict, and when they’ll move in together and Blake didn’t really have answers for anything. Ultimately, Blake still proposes and Katie’s response is “WHAT? I hate you so much! I love you and hate you!

The most talked-about part of the evening though was the “After the Final Rose” portion, where Katie said everything she wanted to say to Greg…and she didn’t hold back! Lots of tension and heated words from Katie and the crowd honestly didn’t know what to do or how to react. After that, it was time to bring out Blake! Apparently, Katie’s family didn’t even know they were engaged so they most likely found out while watching the finale.

And that’s a wrap on one of the most interesting and chaotic seasons of The Bachelorette!

Bachelor Nation had lots to say – let’s take a look at the best reactions!

On to Bachelor in Paradise!