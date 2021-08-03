The Bachelorette Recap: Hometown Dates and Greg acts up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Just when this season of The Bachelorette finally seemed to be winding down, things really took a turn. This week’s episode featured hometown dates for the top 3: Blake, Justin and Greg.

Blake’s date was very similar to the hometown date with Serena P. and Matt last season, FULL of Canadian stereotypes and decorations. Katie and Blake drank maple syrup and played hockey in the street. As they enjoyed their date outside, Greg was seen sadly watching from the balcony. Next up, they met Blake’s family, where his sister absolutely destroyed him by bringing up the fact that he was “in love” with both Clare and Tayshia previously, and questioning whether or not this was real love with Katie.

Justin was seen talking to his parents on the phone where they stated they wouldn’t be attending the hometown date. He was noticeably disappointed but luckily he had 2 of his best friends there as his family to meet Katie. He took Katie on a makeshift tour of his hometown, Baltimore. When Justin’s friends ask her if she’s in love, she repeats the fact that she won’t be telling anyone she loves them until the final, out of respect for the other guys.

With over an hour left in the episode and only Greg’s date left, fans started to get the hint that something was about to go down. The hometown date with Greg was seemingly perfect, with an emotional video from Greg’s family that couldn’t attend and Katie gushing over Greg with his mom and all but confirming he would be the final rose. Things instantly went south after Greg poured his heart out to Katie and she listened and responded with “I just love looking at you.” Greg was hoping she would validate his feelings and admit she loved him but Katie was sticking true to her rule of not saying she loved anyone until the end. This sent Greg into a spiral with Katie trying to reassure him and telling him to wait just a little longer and that it would all be worth it. Greg was still upset the next day and went to Katie’s room to continue telling her that she was wrong and eventually said he was leaving. Katie begged him to stay and tried to understand what he needed but ultimately, it ended with him walking away and Katie saying she was done and wanted to leave.

The episode wasn’t all tears though! Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from Bachelor Nation.

