The Bachelorette Recap: Drag queens, a sad goodbye, and a fake wedding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week’s episode of The Bachelorette had tons of drama with Hunter and many tears. At the end, Katie sent home four men at the Rose Ceremony. But first, Katie picked Justin for a one-on-one date, where they had a pretend wedding – vows and all.

For the group date, Blake, Andrew, Michael A., Greg, Aaron, Mike P., Brendan, James, Tre and Hunter had to compete in The Great Royal Debate, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Monét X Change and Shea Couleé. Many of the guys chose to take aim at Hunter. Hunter was accused of flip-flopping – before the debate, he was shown telling Shea Couleé that he wasn’t ready to say the word “love” to Katie, yet during the debate, he said he was falling in love.

The second one-on-one date went to Connor, who was so excited for their date. They went on a double-date poolside with Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick. Katie had stated that everything was there with Connor except a spark when they kissed and that she wanted to use this date as a chance to see if there was something there or not. Unfortunately, as Connor was seen getting ready for their dinner that night, Katie was seen crying in her room. She eventually went to Connor’s room to tell him she was missing that spark and that he would be going home. Katie, Connor and the rest of the guys were all visibly upset to see him go. Blake used this opportunity to come comfort Katie by showing up outside her balcony with a boombox, à la Say Anything.

The Hunter drama continued into the Rose Ceremony. Katie picked up the first rose, called Hunter’s name and then took him outside to get the details about his intentions once and for all. In the end, she ended up sending him home, along with Aaron, James and Tre.

