The Bachelorette Recap: An emotional goodbye and the Men Tell All

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bachelorette producers really tugged at the hearts of Bachelor Nation with this week’s episode! It started out with Michael A. FaceTiming his son to tell him he missed him. His son mentioned that maybe his dad didn’t want to see him anymore and that’s why he’d been away for so long. This prompted Michael to head to Katie’s room and tell her he has to leave the competition to be with his son. Katie was noticeably shocked and upset but she still understood his decision.
That was all the new content we got in this week’s episode – next up was the Men Tell All! Old fights resurfaced between many of the guys and a girl from the crowd told Connor that she doesn’t believe he’s a bad kisser and they had a steamy kiss on stage, much to the shock of hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn. In typical Conner fashion, he also sang a song about his time on the show and made all the guys join in at the end to sing about the bromances they all formed!
Katie eventually joined them and had to confront all of her exes, including Michael who admitted if he got another chance with Katie he’d definitely be interested. She did not seem to be on the same page, stating that she’s not focusing on the past and is only looking toward her future. With that, we move onto hometown dates next week with Blake, Greg and Justin!
Let’s take a look at what Bachelor Nation had to say!