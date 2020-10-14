‘The Bachelorette’ premiere: Fans react to Clare and Dale’s romance, first impressions & more

RAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bachelor nation, the wait is over! Clare Crawley finally made her debut as “The Bachelorette” on Tuesday night and let’s just say the buildup to Season 16 was well worth it!

Despite production delays in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, franchise Host Chris Harrison promised that Clare’s season which began filming in July would be ”unprecedented”, and it seems to be true this time around.

On night one, Clare made history by becoming the only show lead to say, “I definitely just met my husband” after meeting former pro-football player, Dale Moss. In true franchise fashion, Clare shared a few smooches with some of the other guys, but it’s clear that Dale’s a front-runner. He not only won Clare over, but he snagged the first impression rose!

Watch a quick recap below!

Although Clare and Dale hit it off immediately, the guys are worried about Dale’s true intentions.

Before the premiere, rumors of Clare falling in love and getting engaged to one of the men after a few weeks of filming circulated the internet. While Clare has not commented on any speculations, fans assume it won’t be long before the big secret is revealed and former Bachelor contestant, Tayshia Adams replaces Clare as the show’s new lead.

Between the gossip in the mansion, the rumors, Clare and Dale’s instant romance and other highlights of the night, Bachelor nation has a lot to say! Take a look at their reactions below.

Clare wins the award for Least Chill Around Your Crush™ #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gMaFwdGLPX — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

Clare knew she met her husband after he said hi. I just spent 30 minutes deciding if I wanted to eat chicken thighs or chicken breast tonight. #TheBachelorette — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 14, 2020

Chris Harrison hiding in the bushes and watching Clare and Dale fall in love at first sight #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/NvTZyfxkaj — pettybachnation (@Pacheltheories) October 14, 2020

Who tried insulting Clare by saying she’s the ‘oldest Bachelorette’ I just wanna talk… #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/BLyQTKt8pc — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

Tyler Cameron should sue this Tyler C for defamation #TheBachelorette — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

Simultaneously watching the ep and reading the live tweets #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/q9amyA7zXd — cat (@ilovetoeatsoup) October 14, 2020

Straight jacket guy somehow getting a rose honestly makes the most sense in 2020 #TheBachelorette — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

No one's slick as Gaston

No one's quick as Gaston

No one's neck's as incredibly thick as Gaston's#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oklxXDK20F — judtin (@justinwieseler) October 14, 2020

Blake Moynes likes animals and looks like a teddy bear. We have no choice but to Stan. Early favorite #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OfeDdSiJd8 — Alayah Benavidez (@BenavidezAlayah) October 14, 2020

Clare: Blake was the only one who DM’d me.#TheBachelorette Nation: pic.twitter.com/TItIpugZ5B — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) October 14, 2020

the producers putting yosef and tyler next to each other during the rose ceremony #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cqwRXcZNOK — matthew 🙂 (@matthewny) October 14, 2020

the most relatable men are the men who are petting her dog and ignoring Clare #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/zalwfC3zBt — bachsleuthers 🌹🥂 (@bachsleuthers) October 14, 2020