‘The Bachelorette’ premiere: Fans react to Clare and Dale’s romance, first impressions & more

RAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bachelor nation, the wait is over! Clare Crawley finally made her debut as “The Bachelorette” on Tuesday night and let’s just say the buildup to Season 16 was well worth it!
Despite production delays in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, franchise Host Chris Harrison promised that Clare’s season which began filming in July would be ”unprecedented”, and it seems to be true this time around.
On night one, Clare made history by becoming the only show lead to say, “I definitely just met my husband” after meeting former pro-football player, Dale Moss. In true franchise fashion, Clare shared a few smooches with some of the other guys, but it’s clear that Dale’s a front-runner. He not only won Clare over, but he snagged the first impression rose!
Watch a quick recap below!
Although Clare and Dale hit it off immediately, the guys are worried about Dale’s true intentions.
Before the premiere, rumors of Clare falling in love and getting engaged to one of the men after a few weeks of filming circulated the internet. While Clare has not commented on any speculations, fans assume it won’t be long before the big secret is revealed and former Bachelor contestant, Tayshia Adams replaces Clare as the show’s new lead.
Between the gossip in the mansion, the rumors, Clare and Dale’s instant romance and other highlights of the night, Bachelor nation has a lot to say! Take a look at their reactions below.