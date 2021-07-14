‘The Bachelorette’ episode 7 sneak peek: Will Brendan and Mike score a hometown date with Katie?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Time is of the essence as Katie Thurston inches closer to finding her future mate on Season 17 of “The Bachelorette”. Hometown dates are on the horizon, and she is not alone in feeling the pressure. The seven remaining Bachelors: Andrew S. Blake, Brendan, Greg, Justin, Michael and Mike, are also feeling the heat!

Brendan and Mike’s fate is in the air.

Tension in the Bachelor mansion has risen once more! Episode six brought the drama, tears and quadruple eliminations, but the rollercoaster of emotions is far from over. During episode seven, Brendan and Mike will question their stance with Katie as they have yet to score some one-on-one time with her. The fate of both suitors remains unknown, but they are hopeful of joining “The Bachelorette” for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown.

Katie gets cuddly on a group date.

In true Bachelorette fashion, Katie heads out for another group date with four lucky men. The group goes on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico’s own Georgia O’Keefe, and one surprising gent gets nice and cozy with her.

Decisions. Decisions.

Video by Bachelor Nation on YouTube

Later on, Katie takes on a brutal rose ceremony! In a video preview, the men express their growing feelings for the Bachelorette, while others are unsure how they feel about her. And, with hometowns still looming, Katie knows that each rose represents a spot in hometowns and fears of making the wrong choices. Will the Bachelorette second-guess her upcoming decision? Find out by tuning in at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 19, on My ABC WOTV4!