‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’ finale: Katie copes with Greg’s devastating breakup and makes a tough decision

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Katie Thurston’s pursuit of love may not end as planned. Throughout Season 17, the Bachelorette witnessed a fair share of romance but experienced a few heartbreaks along the way. Last Monday, viewers watched as she headed into hometown dates with high hopes, only to be disappointed in the end. And it seems as though the drama won’t end there.

The stakes are high for the two remaining men vying for “The Bachelorette” as Thurston’s journey as this season’s lead concludes on Monday, Aug. 9. During the season finale, viewers will witness Thurston appearing “defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup,” said ABC. While she attempts to mend her up-in-the-air relationship with Greg, Thurston will have to pick herself back up and determine her status with Justin and Blake.

Will she find the love she was looking for, or will she return home as a single woman?

Photo courtesy of ABC

Then during “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will join Thurston and the final three men on stage to get clarity on the unexpected events that unfolded in New Mexico. ABC recently revealed the special will feature an intense confrontation between Katie and Greg “about his sudden departure.”

