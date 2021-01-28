The Bachelor Week 5: Matt calls out toxic behaviors and shows off country roots during one-on-one dates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Week 4 of the Bachelor brought out a rollercoaster of emotions! Tensions flared in the mansion as five new women entered the competition unexpectedly. The remaining contestants were in complete shock as well as all of Bachelor Nation, but this wasn’t all! The drama continued to unfold after a nasty rumor spread around the mansion, one of the women took a bold stand against bullying, and punches were thrown during a boxing match!

If you think The Bachelor drama has reached its peak, then think again! Week 5 is coming up and there’s a lot to unpack.

Starting off with some toxic behaviors. During episode 5, airing Monday, Feb 1 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, Matt has a few tough conversations, making it clear to the house that the “toxic behaviors” won’t fly! In fact, he says, “If you’re having to belittle someone for you to shine, then those aren’t the qualities I’m looking for in my wife!” After making these expectations clear, one of the women feels attacked and denies that her attitude is an issue.

Later on, Matt goes on a group date, where he shows off his country roots! He’ll also take two lucky ladies on a special one-on-one date where he treats one to a hearty home-cooked meal and another to a shopping spree!

And of course, in true Bachelor fashion, a rose ceremony and eliminations will take place. Stay tuned!

Watch a sneak peek trailer below!