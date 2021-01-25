‘The Bachelor’ Week 4: Katie snaps back at Queen Victoria and new arrivals cause chaos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If Sarah’s sudden exit from The Bachelor mansion hasn’t already caused quite the stir, wait until you see what drama unfolds during Week 4 of Matt James’ season airing Monday at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV!

Here’s a sneak peek:

Still reeling from Sarah’s sudden departure, Matt fights his tendency to put up walls as his journey continues with the 18 remaining women vying for his heart.

Emotions in the house continue to run high, leading to a trash-talking face-off between Victoria and Katie. Even former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams can’t diffuse the drama as things get physical on two group dates.

Chelsea takes the opportunity to get real with Matt about her journey to self-love, and Chris Harrison drops a bombshell that will change the course of the season on “The Bachelor.”

Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The 18 women who will vie for Matt’s heart are the following: