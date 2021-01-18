The Bachelor Week 3: Sarah breaks down, Ashley Iaconetti Haibon returns & the group date gets steamy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you thought last week’s episode of The Bachelor starring Matt James was dramatic, just wait until you see what’s in store on Monday, Jan 18, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

During Week 3, Sarah is at the center of an emotional firestorm that involves Matt and the other women as the rose ceremony continues.

The women will also go on a steamy group date, featuring Bachelor Nation favorite Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. During the group date, Ashley offers the women a chance to write their own hot love scenes with Matt and read them to him in front of a live audience.

Serena P. also finds out if her initial feelings for Matt could develop into something more serious. And even though his journey just started, Matt’s biggest fear comes to pass, leaving him devastated!

Brace yourselves! Monday night’s episode will be an emotional rollercoaster.

Episodes can be viewed the next day on-demand and Hulu.